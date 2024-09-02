Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Raised to $6.80

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.75 to $6.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SWIM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Latham Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.33 million, a PE ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $6.68.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $160.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Latham Group

In other Latham Group news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Latham Group news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $200,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $441,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latham Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Latham Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Featured Articles

