LCM Capital Management Inc Has $2.03 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,045 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.3% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,306,511 shares of company stock valued at $420,470,807. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $77.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $621.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

