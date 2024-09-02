LCM Capital Management Inc Purchases 24 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $903.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $945.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $954.60.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

