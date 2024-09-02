LCM Capital Management Inc Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LCM Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 121.3% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $214.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $682.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

