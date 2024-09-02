Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 4,230 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,585 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $3,104,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $175.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Hsbc Global Res cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

