Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Up 6.3% in August

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $57.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $72.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.11.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

