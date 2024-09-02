Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 850,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 28.0% in the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Leidos by 104.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 28,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,343. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $158.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

