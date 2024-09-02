LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

TREE has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.13.

TREE opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $772.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 4.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LendingTree by 124.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 25.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in LendingTree by 30.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

