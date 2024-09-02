Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 157.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,998,000. Cercano Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,394,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $182.06. 1,458,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.96 and a 200-day moving average of $161.10. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $186.60.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Raymond James cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

