LGL Partners LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,907,020,000 after purchasing an additional 470,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,654,000 after acquiring an additional 260,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $94.57 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

