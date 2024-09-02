LGL Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LGL Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 73.1% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.07 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $134.13. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

