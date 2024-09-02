LGL Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.66 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

