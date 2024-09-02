LGL Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LGL Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $17,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,109.5% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 248,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after buying an additional 237,197 shares during the last quarter. DDFG Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 169,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DGRO opened at $62.14 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.