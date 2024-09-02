LGL Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 559 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after purchasing an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,480,000 after purchasing an additional 416,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $685.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.35.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,367 shares of company stock worth $60,118,991. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $630.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $640.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.32. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

