LGL Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,507,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at $49,955,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,799 shares of company stock worth $80,880,433 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $934.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $850.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.50. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $392.10 and a one year high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

