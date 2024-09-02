Lido Staked Matic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $50,052.94 (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000781 BTC on major exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $66.19 million and $50,052.94 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 145,454,527 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Lido Staked Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 147,018,722.98253536. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.45422788 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $54,847.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

