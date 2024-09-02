Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) Price Reaches $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Lido Staked Matic has a market capitalization of $66.86 million and $43,553.20 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000786 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked Matic alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 145,420,450 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 147,018,722.98253536. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.45422788 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $54,847.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.