LimeWire Self Reported Market Cap Tops $59.93 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $59.93 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LimeWire has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.20403088 USD and is down -6.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,200,811.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

