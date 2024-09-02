Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Receives $8.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LAAC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAAC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LAAC opened at $2.64 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $425.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

