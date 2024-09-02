Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 10,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

LAAC remained flat at $2.64 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,458. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $425.81 million, a P/E ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $2,245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth $5,944,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $32,598,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HSBC raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.