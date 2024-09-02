LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $60.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

LKQ has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $54.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LKQ news, SVP Matthew J. Mckay bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 94,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $1,408,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LKQ

(Get Free Report

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

