Loop Capital Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $110.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.94.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $284,712,000 after acquiring an additional 490,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,569,000 after acquiring an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $241,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $165,164,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,325,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

