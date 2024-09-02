LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Short Interest Update

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LXU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.69.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LSB Industries

LSB Industries Price Performance

NYSE LXU traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. 170,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,415. The company has a market capitalization of $567.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $140.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.09 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.40%. As a group, analysts predict that LSB Industries will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSB Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.