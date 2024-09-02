Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,846 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 4,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.94.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $259.47. 7,373,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,794. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $271.56 and a 200-day moving average of $338.17. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

