Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $382.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $375.00 to $382.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.74.

Shares of LULU opened at $259.47 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.56 and a 200-day moving average of $338.17.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

