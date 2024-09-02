Maiar DEX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.85 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $14.85 million and $211,816.07 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,539.50 or 1.00038600 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007806 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000344 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $193,983.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

