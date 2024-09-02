Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

MBUU opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.40. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $56.03. The stock has a market cap of $743.40 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 264.4% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

