MAP Protocol Trading Down 13% Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $73.83 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002557 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000091 BTC.
About MAP Protocol
MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 9,697,223,991 coins and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MAP Protocol
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.
