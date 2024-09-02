Marlowe Partners LP Trims Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Marlowe Partners LP lowered its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. Freshpet comprises 26.2% of Marlowe Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Marlowe Partners LP owned 0.15% of Freshpet worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 41.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 755.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.45. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Redburn Atlantic raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $792,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

