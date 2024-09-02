Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.
Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $22.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $534.16 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $545.93 and a 200 day moving average of $571.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.82.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
