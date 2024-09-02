Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $22.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $534.16 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $545.93 and a 200 day moving average of $571.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.82.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

