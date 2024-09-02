Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for 1.4% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after buying an additional 2,908,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $76.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

