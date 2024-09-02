Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Up 9.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shot up 9.2% on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $120.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $76.24. 32,029,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 12,577,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.84.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Durn acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

