Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 9.2 %

MRVL traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.24. 32,029,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,577,931. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tlwm raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

