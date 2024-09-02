Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,144,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,363,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,391,000 after buying an additional 551,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 0.9 %

MAS opened at $79.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $81.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.