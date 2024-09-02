Massachusetts Wealth Management Acquires 975 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,332,089 shares of company stock valued at $422,145,654 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $77.23. 23,229,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,739,604. The firm has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $77.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

