Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.0% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $76,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $483.34. 2,982,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,331. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,788,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,113,773.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,788,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,746,113,773.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,516,959 shares of company stock worth $686,890,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

