Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $483.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $453.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,406,959 shares of company stock valued at $638,333,126. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

