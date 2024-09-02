Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,680,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.54 on Monday, reaching $483.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,811. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $453.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.11, for a total value of $51,187,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,788,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,746,113,773.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,406,959 shares of company stock worth $638,333,126 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

