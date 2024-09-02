Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a market capitalization of $78.64 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,182,677 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 379,182,677.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.1882799 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $15,084,626.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

