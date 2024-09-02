McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $348,206,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 39.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,005,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,106. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

MCD traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,219. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.76. The firm has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.