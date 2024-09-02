Mechanics Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 170,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.29. 5,742,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,122,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $234.01.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

