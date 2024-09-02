Mechanics Financial Corp Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mechanics Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $207.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average of $202.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

