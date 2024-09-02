Mechanics Financial Corp Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after buying an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,672,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,782,000 after purchasing an additional 177,042 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,222,000 after purchasing an additional 674,437 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 613,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,216. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1847 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

