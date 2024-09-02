Mechanics Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,628.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 463.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

SPSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.14. 740,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

