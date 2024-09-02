Mechanics Financial Corp Purchases 190 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,306,511 shares of company stock worth $420,470,807 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 1.1 %

WMT stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.23. 23,229,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,417,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $77.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.