Mechanics Financial Corp Purchases 660 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,502,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 93,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.75. 49,098,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,250,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $316.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.34. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,609,567 shares of company stock valued at $4,122,483,669 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

