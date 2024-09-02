Mechanics Financial Corp Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 823,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,512,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 336,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,324,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,010,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,355,656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $92.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

