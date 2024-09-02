Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 500 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Mechanics Financial Corp lowered its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 791,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after buying an additional 65,125 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 409,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,962,000.

GNMA stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $44.60. 54,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,765. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $45.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

