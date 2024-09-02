MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises 2.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $45.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,061.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,064.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,777.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,649.99.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,105.91.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

