MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 3.8% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $45.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,061.66. 384,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,777.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,649.99. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,064.76.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,105.91.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

